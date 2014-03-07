Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it has decided who is dominant in telecommunications and broadcasting, a key ruling widely expected to impose tougher anti-trust measures on the local mobile and fixed line units of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil as well as broadcaster Televisa.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had approved the imposition of measures to boost competition that include the unbundling of the local loop for the dominant telecoms player, which it did not identify.
The dominance ruling is part of a wider telecommunications and broadcast reform approved by the government. It will allow the regulator to apply tougher rules to the companies in an effort to even the playing field for smaller competitors.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.