MEXICO CITY, March 31 Carlos Slim's industrial
and retail conglomerate Grupo Carso and his
banking unit Grupo Inbursa have challenged a
ruling by the new telecommunications regulator that says that
both hold dominant market positions.
The companies said in statements filed Monday with the
Mexican stock exchange that they do not dominate the telecoms
market and have filed an injunction against the regulator's
ruling.
Mexican billionaire Slim's telecom giant America Movil
, which has about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line
business and some 70 percent of the mobile sector, is considered
dominant in its market by the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) but has not challenged that ruling.
Mexico is trying to open up its phone and TV industries to
more competition following last year's passage of a major
telecoms reform that targets the vast market shares enjoyed by
Slim and the country's no. 1 broadcaster, Televisa.
