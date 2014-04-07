By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, April 7
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Ricardo Salinas, the
billionaire owner of Mexico's TV Azteca, said on
Monday that the new telecommunications regulator, created by a
phone and TV industry overhaul, does not have sufficient power
to effectively police companies it deems too powerful.
Mexico is trying to open its telecoms industries to more
competition following last year's passage of landmark
legislation that targets the vast market shares enjoyed by
Carlos Slim's telecoms giant, America Movil, and
broadcaster Televisa.
Late last month, Mexico's government sent to the Senate
proposed legislation fleshing out the details of the reform.
Mexico's high telecoms prices and patchy service are viewed by
many as a drag on economic growth.
Unlike America Movil and Televisa, which were both declared
dominant by Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT)
and are thus liable to tough new policing, TV Azteca
was not declared dominant.
Neither was Iusacell, the cellphone company run jointly by
Salinas' TV Azteca and Televisa, which competes against America
Movil. Slim's company controls 70 percent of the mobile sector.
Under the terms of the proposal, the IFT will be able to
force companies to seek annual approval annually of rates that
competitors will have to pay America Movil to use its
infrastructure.
It will also have the final word on interconnection tariffs,
including when they are disputed.
Speaking at an event to drive investment in Colombia,
Salinas, whom Forbes magazine ranks as the world's 163rd richest
person, with a fortune of $8.1 billion, generally praised the
new legislation but said the IFT did not go far enough in
policing dominant companies.
"The IFT came up short in its measures surrounding dominant
companies, particularly in terms of everything to do with
interconnection," he said.
