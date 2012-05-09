MEXICO CITY May 9 Gonzalo Martinez Pous, a
prestigious lawyer and cornerstone of Mexico's
telecommunications watchdog's five-member board, has retained
the post for another six years, the communications and transport
ministry said on Wednesday.
Martinez Pous was the mastermind behind a telecom
interconnection legal framework currently reviewed by the
regulator known as Cofetel, aimed at curbing the power of
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who controls Mexico's phone market.
If Slim complies with some of the tough standards demanded
by Cofetel, such as improving phone service and lowering prices
for consumers, he may have a better chance of convincing
regulators to let him into the coveted television market.
So far, Slim, the world's richest man, has been banned from
the lucrative broadcast arena due to fears over his influence in
the market.
His empire includes America Movil, which controls
about 70 percent of the cell-phone market in Mexico and close to
80 percent of the fixed-line services.
Analysts often point to Martinez Pous, who has worked for
government agencies for 20 years, as one of the most capable
Cofetel panel members. Some see him as a potential board
president to enforce tighter rules for Slim.
Martinez Pous was named Cofetel commissioner in 2006 by
then-President Vicente Fox, but opposition lawmakers rejected
his appointment claiming the government failed to provide enough
information about his background.
The rejection led to a two-year court battle, which Martinez
Pous won to take up the job as commissioner in 2008. This will
be his second six-year term.
