MEXICO CITY May 30 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator on Friday barred America Movil and Televisa from
buying exclusive rights to broadcast the final stages of the
World Cup soccer tournament and Olympics ceremonies at home as
it seeks to curb the companies' market dominance.
America Movil, controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim,
has long dominated Mexico's fixed-line and mobile markets, while
Grupo Televisa is by far the country's biggest
broadcaster.
America Movil has already secured exclusive rights to
broadcast the 2016 Olympic Games across Latin America with the
exception of Brazil, while Televisa has the rights to broadcast
two dozen soccer matches from the upcoming World Cup in Brazil,
according to the website of its subsidiary Sky Mexico.
Earlier this year, the Federal Telecommunications Institute
(IFT) declared both companies as dominant in their respective
markets and imposed tougher regulations.
When asked whether the rules could apply retroactively to
existing contracts, IFT Commissioner Maria Elena Estavillo said
the regulator would look at each case separately.
"Dominant companies have to present the IFT with the
contracts that they have already signed for this content within
10 business days and we will study the exact situation of each
one," Estavillo said via email.
The regulator also barred dominant companies from exclusive
broadcast rights of the national soccer team's matches and the
key final games of the Mexican soccer league's top division.
The new rules form part of push to boost competition in the
telecoms and broadcast markets amid a wider government overhaul
of the economy. But detailed legislation that will underpin the
telecoms regulation, is pending final approval in Congress.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and G
Crosse)