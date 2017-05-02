BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 2 The amount of money sent home by Mexican migrants living abroad surged in March by 15.1 percent versus a year ago, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Remittances to Mexico totaled $2.52 billion last month, compared with $2.189 billion in March last year. In February, the figure was $2.057 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump ran an election campaign heavy on anti-Mexican rhetoric and threatened to halt transfers from Mexican nationals unless Mexico agreed to pay for a wall he wants built on the U.S. southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.
Mexico has said it will defend the free flow of remittances.
Remittances to Mexico totaled $26.97 billion in 2016, up nearly 9 percent from 2015, and the highest ever according to Mexican central bank figures dating to 1995. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler)
June 14 A former portfolio manager at Visium Asset Management LP was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday following his conviction on securities fraud charges stemming from an investigation that led the New York-based hedge fund to close last year.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited