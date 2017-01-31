TEPIC, Mexico, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Once
the heart of the vast Aztec empire, Mexico's pulsing capital is
now a megacity that dominates the country's economy, politics
and culture, but it must take drastic steps to tackle its
dwindling water supply and crippling transport problems, said
the official charged with making the city resilient.
Megacities like Tokyo should be a development model for
earthquake-prone Mexico City, which needs to grow upwards rather
than continue its urban sprawl, said Arnoldo Matus Kramer, chief
resilience officer for the city that is home to nearly 9 million
people, with over 21 million in its greater metropolitan area.
"Tokyo has had incredible growth vertically and accommodates
30 million people - they don't suffer the type of pollution and
traffic we do," said Matus Kramer in an interview.
According to the 100 Resilient Cities initiative, which
Mexico City joined in 2013, social inequality, a huge informal
economy, inadequate investment in infrastructure and severe
weather events make the city's population vulnerable to
disasters.
Of the myriad challenges facing the city, Matus Kramer
singled out safeguarding its future water supply and urban
mobility as among the most pressing. His role largely involves
putting a "resilience lens" on major projects already underway
in the city, which issued its resilience strategy in September.
Although the Aztecs chose to build their capital on a lake,
crushing population pressure and under-investment now mean
Mexico City faces acute water shortages and loses over 40
percent of its potable water through leaks in its poorly
maintained water network.
Water inequality is also an issue for the city, where around
30 percent of residents live in poverty. People living in slums
and other areas not reached by water pipelines pay the highest
rates per litre to have water delivered by truck.
"We're over-exploiting by two times the sustainable water
aquifer. We could lose half of our supply of water in the next
30 to 40 years if we continue business as usual," warned Matus
Kramer. "The problem is so huge we can't rely on just government
to solve it."
WATER FUND
A pilot water fund scheme to help bolster the city's shallow
aquifer is due to be trialled soon, ahead of a full roll-out
later in the year. It will address problems around recharge,
promote conservation, and invest in areas like agriculture to
make the water supply more secure.
Led by The Nature Conservancy, the fund will include major
water consumers along with a handful of private companies, which
will sink an initial $20 million into the project, said Matus
Kramer. Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex and bottler and
retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) are among those
signed up.
Water "needs to be on the political agenda as a priority",
said Matus Kramer.
Mexico City would be at serious risk if it faced a drought
on the scale seen in recent years in California or Sao Paulo, he
added. "At some point it will happen with climate change, and we
need to be prepared for that."
DRIVING CHANGE
With the high-altitude city plagued by chronic air pollution
and people spending an average of three hours a day commuting,
cutting private car transport and better integrating the public
transport network are also crucial, said Matus Kramer.
"We are still generally a country focused on investing in
private car and vehicle infrastructure rather than public
transport," he said.
Around 70 percent of journeys are made on public transport
in the capital, which ranks as one of the world's most congested
cities. According to the city's resilience strategy, the state
of the transport network has a negative impact on
competitiveness, health and social cohesion.
In the short-term, a new subway line, the introduction of
electric buses, greater use of Uber taxis and the city's
bike-sharing scheme will help mobility in the city, where half
of commutes are less than 8 km (5 miles) long, said Matus
Kramer.
One of the biggest challenges he faces in locking down a
legal and institutional framework for resilience is to ensure it
can weather political change.
"It takes time to embed the resilience agenda within the
government," he said. "That's a big concern - in 2018 we have
the next election. We don't know who will be elected and whether
the (new) mayor will be interested in resilience or not."
(Reporting by Sophie Hares; editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/climate)