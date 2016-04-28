(Updates with details from the report)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottling and
retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, compared to the year-earlier period,
dragged down by higher costs.
Femsa posted a net profit of 2.999 billion
pesos ($173 million) in the January-March period, down from
3.135 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience
stores, posted revenue of 85.9 billion pesos ($4.97 billion), a
31.7 percent increase from a year earlier.
However, the cost of sales rose by 38.4 percent to 54.7
billion pesos over the same period, the company said.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March)
