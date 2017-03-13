MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales rose 5.6 percent compared to February 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Noe Torres)