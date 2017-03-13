UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales rose 5.6 percent compared to February 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources