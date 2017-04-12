(Corrects headline and text after ANTAD said same-store sales rose 4.0 percent not 3.1 percent and total sales rose 6.9 percent not 6.0 percent)

MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales grew 6.9 percent compared to March 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)