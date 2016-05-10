PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose 10.1 percent in April. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change April March vs year ago Same store 10.1 5.8 sales Total sales 13.0 9.1 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.