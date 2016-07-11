MEXICO CITY, July 11 Sales at Mexican retail stores open at least a year rose in June, a retailers' association said on Monday. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago: June May Same store sales +5.3 +2.9 Total sales +8.6 +6.2 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)