BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Sales at Mexican retail stores open at least a year rose in June, a retailers' association said on Monday. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago: June May Same store sales +5.3 +2.9 Total sales +8.6 +6.2 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei