MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican retailer group ANTAD
on Monday said sales at stores open for more than a year rose
4.7 percent in 2012 from the previous year, and that same-store
sales should grow 5 percent in 2013.
The 2012 growth rate beat the organization's forecasts of
4.5 percent, on strength in department store sales and a welcome
increase in the purchase of durable goods like electronics and
appliances.
"This is good news for Mexican families and especially for
the national economy," said ANTAD President Vicente Yanez,
because it meant Mexican families were able to purchase more
than just food and clothes.
He said at a conference in Mexico City that same-store sales
rose 2.3 percent in December, from same month a year earlier.
ANTAD is made up of 103 retailers, including major chains
Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana.
ANTAD expects strength in department stores to lead growth
in 2013, with a 9 percent rise in same-store sales over 2012,
buoyed by strong consumer confidence.
Mexican consumer confidence rose in December for a third
month in a row to nearly a five-year high on shoppers' optimism
about the economy.
But Yanez cautioned that security problems and unfair
business practices, such as those of Mexico's largely untaxed
black market economy, would pose the biggest challenges to
growth.
"It's not building Mexico, it's destroying Mexico," he said,
referring to the broad swathe of informal workers who help keep
Mexico's tax take at the bottom of the OECD countries.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December,
ushering the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party back
into power, has promised a raft of reforms aimed at bolstering
the country's tax take and shrinking the informal market.