MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexican retail sales unexpectedly fell in March from February suggesting domestic demand lagged a manufacturing-led jump in economic growth in the first quarter.

Figures from the national statistics agency on Tuesday showed retail sales dipped by 0.5 percent from the preceding month, the first monthly decline since December. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 0.6 percent.

Sales increased by 4.3 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier, lower than the 5.55 percent forecast by economists, but slower than the 7.6 percent retail sales growth rate in February versus a year earlier.

However, on a quarterly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.4 percent in the first quarter versus a year earlier, versus the year-on-year 4.5 percent growth during the fourth quarter, said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.

"Private consumption is likely to find near-term support in firming consumer confidence, gradually strengthening labor market, and solid consumer credit flows," he said in a note to clients. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Pointing to strength at the beginning of the second quarter, Mexican consumer confidence jumped more than expected in April to its strongest in four years.

Mexico is still recovering from a bruising recession in 2009 which has kept the central bank's benchmark interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009. Domestic demand has been tepid during the recovery.

Nevertheless, Latin America's second biggest economy accelerated in the first quarter and the central bank raised its 2012 growth forecast to 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent. By contrast Brazil, the region's biggest economy, is struggling to fire up flagging growth with lower borrowing costs. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Dave Graham; Editing by W Simon)