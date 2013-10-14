MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 Mexico's retail business association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year fell in September. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago September August Same-store sales - 3.2 1.1 Total sales 1.8 6.1 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)