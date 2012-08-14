UPDATE 2-AccorHotels beats profit expectations, ex-president Sarkozy joins board
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's retail association on Tuesday said same-store sales in July rose 3.6 percent from the same month last year.
The association, known as ANTAD, groups supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April