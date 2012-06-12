* Department store same-store sales up 20.5 pct
* Supermarket same-store sales up 1.5 pct
MEXICO CITY, June 12 Same-store sales for
Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty stores on average
rose 5.4 p e rcent in May from a year ago, retailers' association
ANTAD said on Tuesday.
Sales at department stores open at least a year soared 20.5
percent, while sales at s upermarkets p osted more s luggish growth
o f 1. 5 percent co mpared with the same month a year earlier.
ANTAD includes Mexico's biggest supermarket chains, Wal-Mart
de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana,
and it has more than 30,000 members.
Mexico's consumer confidence rose to a four-year high in May
as shoppers grew more confident about the outlook for their
personal finances and the country's economy.
Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose 1 percent in May from the same month in 2011.
