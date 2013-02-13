MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's retailers' association on Wednesday said sales at stores that have been open at least 12 months rose 0.5 percent in January from the same month last year.

ANTAD also said its members' total sales rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

Walmex said last week that its January same-store sales fell 0.3 percent from the year earlier.