BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's retailers' association on Wednesday said sales at stores that have been open at least 12 months rose 0.5 percent in January from the same month last year.
ANTAD also said its members' total sales rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.
Walmex said last week that its January same-store sales fell 0.3 percent from the year earlier.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)