BRIEF-MeetMe says appoints First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic to board
* First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic joins MeetMe's board of directors
MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexico's retailers' association on Tuesday said sales at stores that have been open at least 12 months rose 0.2 percent in February from the same month last year.
ANTAD also said its members' total sales rose 5.0 percent from a year earlier.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc says has elected Dion Weisler to its board of directors
* Axalta Coating Systems and General Motors UK renew three-year agreement