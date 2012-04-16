(Corrects typographical error in 2nd bullet: 'to' instead of
'top')
* Clothing, shoes selling faster than groceries
* ANTAD expects same-store sales to rise 4.5 pct this year
MEXICO CITY, April 16 Same-store sales for
Mexican supermarkets, department stores and specialty outlets
rose 6.1 percent in March compared with the same month a year
earlier, retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.
Consumers continued to buy clothing and shoes at a faster
pace than general merchandise and groceries, ANTAD said.
Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least 12 months rose 5.6 percent in March compared with a year
earlier
ANTAD includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico
and Organizacion Soriana and has more
than 30,000 members. The association expects same-store sales to
increase 4.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by John Wallace)