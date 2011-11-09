* Some govt workers to receive early year-end bonuses
* Plan aims to kick-start local consumer spending
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon on Wednesday announced a four-day plan of nationwide
retail sales in an effort to jump-start Mexico's slowing
economy.
Calderdon's plan will target the holiday weekend of Nov.
18-21, which is much like the retailing frenzy of "Black
Friday" and ensuing weekend in the United States.
As part of the plan, government workers will receive part
of their year-end bonuses early in order to take advantage of
the sales, Calderon said.
Mexico, which sells most of its exports to the United
States, has been hurt by the global economic slowdown, Calderon
said in a speech in Mexico City.
"The alternative for Mexico is to seek to ... stimulate the
inner motor of the economy, which is the domestic market," he
said. "It will be the cheapest weekend of the year."
Mexico's top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said
it would participate in the plan and many other retailers are
expected to join.
The plan looks to tap Mexican consumers before "Black
Friday" sales the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States, which will be on Nov. 25 this year.
Holding the sales in Mexico the weekend earlier will
encourage Mexicans who live along the U.S. border to spend
money in Mexico, rather than cross the border for holiday
shopping.
"We're looking to keep customers who cross the border, so
their (spending) stays in Mexico," said Ernesto Sandoval,
president of the trade association in Mexico's northern
business city, Monterrey.
Department stores and travel agencies are also included in
the sales weekend.
Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2009 is
faltering and economists have recently dialed back their
outlook for growth.
Consumer spending unexpectedly rose in October but the
national statistics agency reported consumers were concerned
about the outlook for the next 12 months, including their
household's ability to make a big purchase like a television or
furniture. [ID:nN1E7A30P3]
Not everyone was convinced a national weekend of discounts
will be provide the boost Mexican retailers need.
"The idea is excellent, although reactions in reality might
be something else," wrote analyst Gaspar Quijano at Vector in a
research note.
Mexicans are used to using their year-end bonuses to pay
debts they have incurred during the course of the year, he
wrote.
Shares of Mexico's major retailers were down amid a wider
rout of Mexican stocks. Walmex shares fell 1.89 percent to
34.78 pesos, while shares in Mexico's second-biggest retailer
by sales, Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), were down 0.97
percent at 29.71 pesos.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez, editing by
Bernard Orr)