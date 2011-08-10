by Christopher Langner

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - The USD1bn retap of the 5.75% bonds of the United Mexican States saw USD2bn in orders, an outstanding achievement in a day when the Dow Jones Industrials index dropped 4.6%.

At the pricing level of 96.50, the bond did come at a discount of about USD1.25 to the the 98.25 mid-market level at which it was trading in the morning. That represented a mere 10bp yield discount, though a small new issue premium in a volatile day.

However, for buyers it turned out to be a good deal as the 30-year US Treasury tightened 14bp in the day, meaning they bought the bond with at least 24bp of discount in spread terms to where the bonds started the day.

Mexico had been looking at the possibility of reopening the 100-year for a while, said bankers away from the trade, given rising interest from investors in increasing the duration of portfolios as the US rates curve flattens.

However, this morning, as the sovereign saw the interest being shown on the 100-year bond by the University of Southern California, it felt more confident and moved ahead. The USC priced a USD1bn 5.25% 100-year at par earlier today via Goldmans Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The decision gained even more strength this morning when a USD400m reverse enquiry reassured the sovereign of the potential demand for the retap. The deal was announced around 10:00 New York time, about 30 minutes after USC. By 11:00 leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs stopped taking orders as they had a high-quality USD2bn book.

The deal catered to total return accounts seeking to increase duration without adding volatility to their portfolios. Indeed, most of the demand came from long-only EM dedicated accounts and investment grade names.

The bond is an obvious buy for funds seeking added convexity.

The 100-year bond of Mexico has a convexity of 5.42, according to a person close to the trade, for an effective duration of 16.4. Meanwhile, the Mexico 2040s have a convexity of about 3.01 for an effective duration of 14.1.

That means that when interest rates move up, the 100-year bonds drop much less in price than the 2040s. However, the longer effective duration means the price on the 100-year moves much more for every basis point of yield change in the bond.

For example, if the two bonds were to emulate the 14bp tightening in the 30-year US Treasury seen today, the Mexico 2040s would have ended the day USD2.25 stronger while the 100-year bond would have ended USD2.4 stronger.

That quality makes the century bonds attractive to high-yield funds as well, since they can lock in short-term gains with the price swings. However, leads are said to have favored the real money accounts in allocations, in spite of interest from fast money.

(Reporting by Christopher Langner)