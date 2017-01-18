BOGOTA, Jan 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A prominent
environmentalist in Mexico was shot dead over the weekend,
highlighting the dangers facing activists in Latin America and
prompting calls for better protection of land and indigenous
rights campaigners.
Isidro Baldenegro, an environmental rights activist, was
killed by gunmen on Sunday in Mexico's northern state of
Chihuahua after having received death threats.
A community leader of Mexico's indigenous Tarahumara people,
Baldenegro was known for his fight against illegal logging in
the country's Sierra Madre mountain region.
For years he led non-violent protests against logging
projects, including sit-ins and human blockades.
"The killing of Isidro Baldenegro Lopez is a tragic
illustration of the many dangers faced by those who dedicate
their lives to defend human rights in Latin America, one of the
most dangerous regions in the work for activists," said Erika
Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, in a
statement on Wednesday.
"It is imperative that Mexico investigates this crime and
that all governments across the Americas take more action to
promote and protect the very important work human rights
activists do with so much courage."
Baldenegro, one of Mexico's most prominent
environmentalists, was awarded the prestigious Goldman
Environmental Prize in 2005 for his work against deforestation.
He is the second recipient of the prize, given to
grassroots environmental activists, to be murdered in less than
a year.
Honduran environmental campaigner Berta Caceres, who won the
Goldman Prize in 2015 for her battle against construction of a
dam that threatened to displace indigenous people, was killed in
March 2016.
Campaign group Global Witness also urged Mexico to make sure
Baldenegro's killers are brought to justice.
"This crime must not be met with impunity, like the majority
of these killings are," Ben Leather, a campaigner for Global
Witness, said in a statement, also on Wednesday.
"The Mexican authorities must act with conviction,
prosecuting those responsible for Isidro's murder and protecting
his family and colleagues."
At least 33 right defenders were killed in Mexico from 2010
to 2015, according to a 2016 report by Global Witness.
Baldenegro's murder came at the start of a nine-day mission
by United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders
Michel Forst to Mexico.
Making his first visit to Mexico, Forst planned to assess
the situation facing the country's human rights defenders and
measures Mexican authorities are taking to protect activists.
"I'm deeply outraged by the murder of Isidro Baldenegro,"
Forst wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Mexico's state prosecutor's office has started an
investigation into Baldenegro's murder.
One gunman, who reportedly fled the crime scene, has been
identified but not detained, according to local media.
