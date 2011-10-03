MEXICO CITY Oct 3 A mounting drugs war death toll, deadlock in Congress and fears of a U.S. economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for Mexico ahead of a presidential election next July.

DRUGS WAR

Anger is growing about the roughly 42,000 lives that have been lost since President Felipe Calderon launched a war on drug cartels in late 2006, and violence has spun out of control in large areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. [ID:nN15124805]

There are now signs it is moving further to the south. On Sept. 20, hooded men dumped 35 bodies on a busy highway in the eastern port city of Veracruz, which had been largely spared from drug war violence until recent months. [ID:nS1E78J283]

A banner beside the bodies said the killings were aimed at the brutal Zetas drug gang, which is fighting a vicious battle with its former employer, the Gulf Cartel, to control the local drugs market as well as lucrative smuggling routes.

The Zetas were blamed for killing three users of social media last month, dumping the headless body of one frequent contributor to a community chat room at a busy intersection in the border town of Nuevo Laredo. [ID:nS1E78P13I]

The violence continues to weigh on support for Calderon's conservative National Action Party, and it trails in early polls ahead of the presidential election on July 1, 2012.

The PAN was trounced by the main opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in an election in the central State of Mexico on July 3, suffering its worst result there in a generation. [ID:nN1E762055]

No official candidates have been selected by Mexico's three main parties for the election, but the field of hopefuls is narrowing. Ernesto Cordero quit as finance minister last month to run for president, although he faces a tough battle for the PAN's nomination. Meanwhile, the PRI's Enrique Pena Nieto holds a huge lead in polls and is able to campaign full-time after ending his term as governor in the State of Mexico.

However, the PRI has been hit by a debt scandal around its chairman, Humberto Moreira, a former governor in the state of Coahuila. [ID:nN1E77O21M] Analysts say it is too early to call the presidential vote. Calderon cannot run again but could help the PAN candidate if he remains popular.

The government says the violence is a sign of chaos among the cartels. It points to the capture of dozens of kingpins but where established gangs have been weakened, new -- and often more violent groups -- have sprung up. Mexico's most wanted man, the head of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, is still at large. [ID:nN1E77F18K]

Money markets have mostly shrugged off the violence, but business leaders are concerned the security situation is hurting Mexico's attractiveness for foreign companies.

What to watch:

-- Political assassinations or attacks against civilians ahead of the presidential election.

-- Companies freezing investment plans.

-- More signs that the violence is hurting the PAN.

RECOVERY SLOWS

Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2008-2009 is faltering after a strong rebound last year. Economists have revised down their outlook for growth after a slowdown in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, especially after a downgrade to the United States' credit rating.

Economists now see growth this year at about 3.8 percent and slowing further next year to around 3.6 percent.

The more pessimistic growth outlook has helped weaken the peso currency, which fell to its lowest level in more than two years last month amid global market turbulence.

Foreign investment in Mexican bonds is at a record high, leaving the country vulnerable to a sudden crash if investors spooked by the high level of uncertainty in the global economy pull their investments back to safe havens.

Still, Mexico has international reserves worth more than $135 billion and access to a $72 billion credit line with the International Monetary Fund, safety nets that it did not have in the 2008 financial crisis. So far policymakers have played down the prospect of intervention to reverse the peso's losses, saying markets remain liquid.

The central bank has said it is open to lowering interest rates from the current 4.5 percent to boost the economy. While a significant minority of economists expect its next move to be a cut, traders see rates on hold until 2013. BOMWATCH2

What to watch:

-- Intervention in currency markets.

-- Signs of an economic slowdown accelerating.

-- Reversal of capital flows.

REFORMS

Economists say Mexico's Congress needs to pass pending reforms such as liberalizing the labor market to bolster growth. [ID:nN1E76J1UU] However, there is no sign of significant progress as the election nears.

Calderon failed to force through a request for an extra session of Congress over the summer to try to pass several pending reforms. Political gridlock has dogged Mexico since the PAN took power in 2000, ending the PRI's 71 years of rule.

If Congress does not approve any major laws before the election, investors will be hoping the next administration can address Mexico's paltry tax take, improve education, open up the job market and bolster security.

Legislative deadlock, a deep recession and heavy dependence on oil revenues led rating agencies to downgrade Mexican debt in late 2009, although it still has investment grade.

All three ratings agencies have said they see few risks to Mexico's rating of BBB or equivalent. [ID:nN1E77I1PP]

Officials have urged lawmakers not to push up the deficit proposed in the 2012 budget from 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, as they did last year.[ID:nS1E78K0OT]

Lawmakers have until Nov. 15 to pass the budget in full.

What to watch:

-- Revisions to credit outlooks from rating agencies.

-- Opposition lawmakers pushing up the budget deficit.

-- How the main parties fare in a gubernatorial election in Michoacan in November where the president's sister, Maria Luisa Calderon, is running for the PAN.

OIL WORRIES

Oil output, which funds about one-third of government spending, has stabilized after slumping by nearly a quarter between 2004 and 2009. The government says it should hold steady at around 2.6 million barrels per day through 2012.

But Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil exporter, could become a net importer if current domestic supply and demand trends persist, a recent study showed. [ID:nN29154903]

State oil monopoly Pemex [PEMX.UL] has spent billions of dollars at its geologically complicated Chicontepec project, but results are way below expectations. Pemex needs a massive overhaul after years of under-investment and also faces a huge pension deficit from a large, aging work force.

Lawlessness stemming from Mexico's drugs war has added to Pemex's troubles. Gangs tapping Mexican pipelines stole oil and gas worth almost 70 percent of Pemex's first-quarter profit in the first four months of this year alone. [ID:nN16229502]

Three private companies won the first contracts to operate mature oil fields in August in a bid to modernize the sector. Pemex says the number of fields operated by private firms will jump by the end of 2012 as it unwinds a seven-decade ban on private investment. [ID:nN1E77H17R]

A key lawmaker from the opposition PRI told Reuters in an interview he supports even more foreign involvement in the state-run sector. [ID:nS1E78Q0V1] Pemex says it plans to increase its stake in Spanish peer Repsol (REP.MC), a move that could help it boost its external sources of revenue.

What to watch:

-- Foreign companies' interest in new contracts.

-- Any improvement in the performance of Chicontepec. (Editing by Kieran Murray)