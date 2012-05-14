(Adds details on results)

MEXICO CITY May 14 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty outlets rose 1.3 percent in April from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

Same-store sales are those recorded at outlets that have been open for at least 12 months.

Higher sales at supermarkets last month helped counter declines in clothing, shoes and general merchandise sales, ANTAD said in a statement.

ANTAD includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana and has more than 30,000 members. For the full year, the association expects same-store sales to increase 4.5 percent.

Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 2.8 percent in April compared with the same month in 2011 (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Leslie Adler)