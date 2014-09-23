MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican car parts manufacturer Sanluis Rassini said on Tuesday its shareholders had agreed to change the company's name to just Rassini from November 1.

Sanluis also said that it would ask the Mexican bourse to change its ticker to reflect the company's new name.

Shares in the company were up 4.38 percent in mid-morning trading at 47.46 pesos ($3.57).

($1 = 13.2945 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)