BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 7 Shares in Santander Mexico rose sharply in early trade on Tuesday after an announcement that it will join Mexico's IPC share index in June.
The shares were trading 3.8 percent firmer at 40.50 pesos each.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: