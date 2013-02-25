BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 The Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy plans to list about 15 to 20 percent of its shares in Mexico, Sempra said on Monday.
The unit will sell shares through a private offering as well as an initial public offering in Mexico, the company said in a statement.
The offerings, which will raise money for general corporate purposes including expansion plans, should close by April, according to the statement.
Sempra Mexico has operated in Mexico for more than 15 years.
Mexico's government has said it plans to reform the country's energy sector, which is dominated by state oil monopoly Pemex.
Foreign energy companies are hoping the planned reform will create more opportunities for them in Mexico, which is the world's No. 7 oil producer.
Last October, Sempra Mexico was chosen to build a $1 billion natural gas pipeline to connect the U.S. grid in Arizona with northwest Mexico.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA on Friday hit their lowest level in more than six months as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering conglomerate's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.