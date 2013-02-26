MEXICO CITY Feb 25 The Mexican unit of U.S.
energy company Sempra Energy plans to list about 15 to
20 percent of its shares in Mexico, Sempra said on Monday.
The unit will sell shares through a private offering as well
as an initial public offering in Mexico, the company said in a
statement.
The offerings, which will raise money for general corporate
purposes including expansion plans, should close by April,
according to the statement.
Sempra said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that
it earned $194 million in 2012, up 11 percent from 2011, helped
by lower natural gas prices, fewer taxes and financing costs
even as revenues fell 26 percent from 2011 to $608 million in
2012.
Sempra Mexico has operated in Mexico for more than 15
years.
Mexico's government has said it plans to reform the
country's energy sector, which is dominated by state oil
monopoly, Pemex.
Foreign energy companies are hoping the planned reforms will
create more opportunities for them in Mexico, which is the
world's No.7 oil producer.
Last October, Sempra Mexico was chosen to build a $1 billion
natural gas pipeline to connect the U.S. grid in Arizona with
northwest Mexico.