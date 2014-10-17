MEXICO CITY Oct 17 German engineering group
Siemens AG still plans to bid on a series of upcoming
passenger rail projects in Mexico worth billions of dollars in
spite of skipping a lucrative high-speed passenger train tender
this week, the company's Mexico rail chief said on Friday.
Siemens opted out of the tender that only received one
bidder in what Markus Mildner, Siemens' executive vice president
of infrastructure and cities in Mexico, dubbed "a
disappointment."
On Wednesday, China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
was the only consortium to present a bid for a
high-speed passenger train linking Mexico City and the central
city of Queretaro, 210 kilometers (130 miles) away.
"The disappointment is the time that was given for the
tender," Mildner said, calling it the "Champions League" of rail
projects. "It was short."
The Chinese consortium has not necessarily won the tender.
If the proposal does not meet the requirements, the bidding
process could start again, according to a spokesman from the
Mexican Transport and Communications Ministry. That announcement
is due next month.
Siemens plans to bid on various upcoming projects like a
passenger train linking Mexico City and Toluca, and several
subway plans, Mildner said.
"There's lot more projects coming," he said. "We'll keep on
bidding."
The tender for the Mexico City-Queretaro train, the first
high-speed train in Latin America, was announced in late July,
with bids due on Wednesday, a window that Mildner said was well
below the usual six to eight months needed to table a high-speed
rail bid.
He said Siemens and other companies including France's
Alstom PA and Canada's Bombardier Inc, asked
for more time, a request the Transport and Communications
Ministry declined to grant.
Other bidders included Spain's Construcciones y Auxiliar de
Ferrocarriles (CAF) and Mexico's ICA.
Some Lawmakers have already expressed concern.
Gerardo Flores, a senior member of the Senate Transport and
Communications committee, said the committee was going to ask
Transport and Communications ministry officials to explain what
went wrong with the tender that only one company sought to
participate, with the rest pulling out.
"It worries me a bit that the process was deficiently
designed, or badly designed, in such a way that the time scale
was too short for other serious players to compete," he said.
Last year, the Mexican government said it would tender three
train projects, including the Mexico City-Queretaro line, worth
a combined 97 billion pesos ($7.18 billion).
Resurrecting intercity passenger rail was one of the
promises made by President Enrique Pena Nieto before his
election in 2012.
($1 = 13.5163 pesos)
