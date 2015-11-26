MEXICO CITY Nov 25 A consortium that includes
Mexico's Sierra Oil & Gas plans in early 2017 to make its first
exploratory drill in one of the fields it was awarded as part of
a landmark energy reform, Sierra's chief executive officer said
on Wednesday.
In a July tender, a consortium comprised of Sierra, U.S
company Talos Energy and British company Premier Oil won
two blocks that were among 14 production-sharing contracts
offered at the outset of Mexico's sweeping energy sector
opening.
"At the moment, our ambition is to be able to drill in the
early parts of 2017," Sierra's CEO, Ivan Sandrea, said in an
interview, adding that the timetable would be conditional on
regulatory approval.
A second exploratory drill would depend on the results of
the first one, he said, which would last for between 40 and 70
days.
The two blocks are located in the shallow waters of the Gulf
of Mexico, and each one will require an average investment of
$1.3 billion over the course of five years, according to
Mexico's energy regulator.
Mexico's government hopes the landmark energy opening, which
was finalized in 2014 and ends decades of state-run control over
the country's hydrocarbons, will fuel more robust growth in
Latin America's second biggest economy.
As part of the overhaul, from 2017 private companies will be
able to import and distribute gasoline in Mexico. From 2018,
they will be able to refine crude oil and sell gasoline at
market prices, putting them in direct competition with state-run
Pemex.
Sierra has energy infrastructure ambitions and is nearing
completion on a project in the south of Mexico, Sandrea said,
declining to give further details.
"Our ambition is basically to participate in infrastructure
projects that would allow firms, once the market is fully
opened, to import products," he added.
At the moment, Sierra is not planing to be involved in the
drilling of the two fields it won, with that role in the
consortium undertaken by Talos Energy. But in the medium-term,
Sandrea said, Sierra hopes to move into operations like drilling
to create more value for the company.
He added that Sierra has solid financing and no need for
additional cash to fund growth. But he acknowledged that the
company could well look to list itself with three to five years.
