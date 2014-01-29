BRIEF-Cintas Corp announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of G&K Services
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Sigma Alimentos, the Mexican frozen food company, said on Wednesday the European Commission had approved its bid to share ownership of Spain's Campofrio Food Group with China's Shuanghui International Holdings, and was awaiting final approval from Spain's regulator over the tie-up.
Under the deal, Sigma will join its 45 percent stake in Campofrio with Shuanghui's 37 percent holding and launch a raised 6.9-euros-a-share bid for the remaining stock, which will be delisted from the Madrid stock exchange.
Sigma, which has recently been buying up more shares in Campofrio, is owned by conglomerate Alfa, which in November said it plans to list Sigma.
Sigma said Chinese regulators still need to sign off on the deal.
Alfa shares were up 2.6 percent at 37.45 pesos ($2.80) in early afternoon trading.
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
WARSAW, March 17 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Friday it had put on hold the second phase of expansion of its Sierra Gorda project in Chile.
* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017