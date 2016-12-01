MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Thursday that if President-elect Donald Trump succeeds as U.S. leader, it will be good news for Mexico, adding that a 4 percent U.S. growth rate would create millions of jobs.

However, Slim said if Trump were to impose a tax on Mexican imports, the cost would be paid by U.S. consumers. Mexico should turn its attention inwards in the wake of Trump's victory, and invest to spur growth, Slim said at an event in Mexico City. (Reporting by Christine Murray)