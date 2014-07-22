BRIEF-FCPT announces acquisition of a McAlister's Deli property for $2.4 mln
MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's financial holding company Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy the outstanding shares of real estate unit Inmuebles Carso.
Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso has offered to pay 15 pesos a share for the 19.55 percent of Inmuebles Carso's outstanding stock, according to a statement from Inmuebles Carso.
That represents a 12.4 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday. The shares, which trade infrequently and with little volume, did not trade at all on Monday.
Inmuebles Carso operates hotels and also owns the buildings that house Slim's Sanborns Cafe chain and other retail businesses. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon.)
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal miner, struck a series of last-minute deals with some opponents of its plan to exit an $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, lawyers said in court on Thursday.