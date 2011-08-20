MEXICO CITY Aug 19 The infrastructure company owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has won a multimillion-dollar concession to build roads in the west of the country, the government said on Friday.

The company, IDEAL (IDEALB1.MX), secured the right to construct bypasses in Guadalajara and Tepic and to operate the highway that connects the two cities.

"The total investment sum for the works will be just over 8.2 billion pesos ($670 million), solely consisting of private capital, to be completed and put into operation over a period of 24 months," the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Work on the project is due to begin at the end of January 2012, the ministry added. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Gary Hill)