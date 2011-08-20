MEXICO CITY Aug 19 The infrastructure company
owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has won a
multimillion-dollar concession to build roads in the west of
the country, the government said on Friday.
The company, IDEAL (IDEALB1.MX), secured the right to
construct bypasses in Guadalajara and Tepic and to operate the
highway that connects the two cities.
"The total investment sum for the works will be just over
8.2 billion pesos ($670 million), solely consisting of private
capital, to be completed and put into operation over a period
of 24 months," the Transport Ministry said in a statement.
Work on the project is due to begin at the end of January
2012, the ministry added.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Gary Hill)