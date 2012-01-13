MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Tycoon Carlos Slim and U.S. television host Larry King are in "advanced talks" that could lead to a media venture between the two, a close aide to the Mexican businessman told Reuters.

Arturo Elias Ayub, Slim's chief spokesman, said on Friday that the pair had been working on the plan for a few months although he declined to give further details. The venture could possibly be announced in the first quarter.

"There are advanced talks between the Slim group and Larry's group," Elias Ayub said. "At the right time, if this comes through, we will announce what it is about." (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)