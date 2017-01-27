Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.

In a rare news conference, Slim said he expected Trump's "hyperactivity" to cool down with time, and that he was ready to help the country in any way possible, when asked if he would be willing to mediate between the two countries. (Reporting by Christine Murray)