By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Shares of Mexico's biggest
bottling company fell on Thursday as Congress approved a 1
peso-per-liter tax on sugary drinks and an 8 percent tax on junk
food as part of a wider tax overhaul.
The plan, which was passed by lawmakers after markets
closed, aims to curb rising obesity levels as well as lift
Mexico's poor tax take.
Shares of Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa, Coke's
largest bottler in Latin America, closed down 1.28
percent at 159.02 pesos.
Mexico, where obesity rates are now higher than in the
United States, will be the first major soda market to tax
high-calorie sodas, following a handful of other Latin American
and European countries.
Mexicans are the world's biggest soda drinkers, guzzling
about 707 8-ounce (0.24 liter) servings, on average, per year,
according to U.S. newsletter Beverage Digest. The United States
is the only other country in the same ballpark, clocking in at
701 servings.
Drink and snack food companies are expected to pass on the
tax to consumers, which could put further pressure on economic
growth which has slowed this year in Mexico, hurt by a drop in
consumer spending.
Coke Femsa executives said on a call last week that they
would pass on the tax by raising prices broadly between 12 and
15 percent.
"We think the industry will do the same thing because it's a
heavy tax," Chief Financial Officer Hector Trevino told analysts
on a call.
"Our operators are already looking at some of the strategies
that we'll follow for next year and that includes doing a full
reconfiguration of our whole portfolio, even doing some
downsizing," Trevino added.
The company said it could reduce its workforce by around 3
or 4 percent and cut back on distribution routes.
Coca-Cola controls more than three-quarters of Mexico's
drinks market and stands to be hit the hardest by the soda tax,
according to Beverage Digest.
Much smaller players in the market include PepsiCo
and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.
Coke Femsa did not respond to requests for comment, while a
spokeswoman for Coca-Cola referred calls to Mexico's beverages
association ANPRAC.
GLOBAL TREND
Mexico's tax could be a "game changer" as "the first of the
large soft-drink consumer markets to impose a significant excise
tax on full-calorie soft drinks," wrote analysts at Credit
Suisse in a report last month.
Other countries and jurisdictions may consider following
suit, according to the Center for Science in the Public
Interest.
Telluride, Colorado's 800 registered voters will weigh in on
a proposal to put a 1-cent per ounce tax on sugary drinks on
Nov. 5, sponsor Elisa Marie Overall said. If it passes, the
small ski resort town would be the first in the United States to
institute such a tax. There also is a move afoot in San
Francisco to put a proposed 2-cent per ounce soda tax on the
ballot in November 2014.
Mexico's one peso per liter tax is the equivalent to about
0.23 cents per U.S. ounce. A liter of Coke - 33.8 U.S. ounces -
costs about 12 pesos ($0.92).
Soda tax proposals in Richmond, a San Francisco Bay Area
city, and El Monte, located east of Los Angeles, failed last
year after industry groups descended on the California towns.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg last year spearheaded
a ban on the sale of large, sugary drinks, but a state judge
declared the effort illegal after a challenge by soft drink
makers and a restaurant group. New York's highest court has
agreed to hear an appeal.
Most soft-drink and food companies will self regulate and
promote diet versions of their drinks as well as offering more
alternative drinks such as juices, vitamin waters or just
smaller sizes, said analysts in the Credit Suisse report.
($1 = 12.9992 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, additional reporting by Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles and Martinne Geller in London; Editing
by Bernard Orr)