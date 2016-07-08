BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican retailer Soriana, the country's second-largest supermarket chain, said on Friday that it had finalized a deal with Chilean retailer Falabella to jointly develop its Sodimac home improvement stores and CMR financial services in Mexico.
According to a regulatory filing, Soriana will offer its Mexican market know-how, and land for opening the home improvement stores, with 20 slated to open in the next five years. The first store should be operational the end of 2017, the Soriana statement said.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Adriana Barrera)
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.