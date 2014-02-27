PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket Organizacion Soriana sees sales at stores open at least a year rising 4 percent in 2014 from the year earlier, executives said on a call with analysts on Thursday.
The company earlier reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on higher tax charges.
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.