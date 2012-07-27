* Q2 profit 754.8 mln pesos vs 742.3 mln pesos year ago

* Revenue up 12 percent at 25.5 bln pesos

* Shares up 1.6 percent (Adds revenue, details on profit)

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana said on Friday that its second-quarter profit rose just 1.7 percent in spite of a jump in sales, as the weaker Mexican peso ramped up financing costs.

The company reported a quarterly profit of 754.8 million pesos ($56.6 million), compared with 742.3 million pesos a year earlier.

Soriana, which competes with Mexico's largest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico, said revenue had risen 12 percent to 25.5 billion pesos. The company said sales at stores open at least a year had increased 6.7 percent, marking its best performance in 16 quarters.

Offsetting the higher revenue, financing costs rose 30 percent to 222 million pesos from 171 million pesos, the company said.

Soriana shares were up 1.6 percent at 41.40 pesos in local market trading.

Walmex is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to expand more rapidly. The company said earlier this week that its second-quarter profit had risen 9 percent.

($1 = 13.3396 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)