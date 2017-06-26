MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's attorney general
said on Monday it will request help from the U.S. Federal Bureau
of Investigation (FBI) to investigate accusations the
administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto spied on private
citizens.
Activists, human rights lawyers and journalists in Mexico
filed a criminal complaint alleging their smartphones had been
infected with spying software sold to the government to fight
criminals and terrorists.
Pena Nieto called the charges "false" and asked the attorney
general's office to investigate.
"We will ask the FBI for help," said Ricardo Sanchez of
Mexico's attorney general office, known locally as the PGR.
The PGR will ask the alleged targets of the spying to hand
over their phones for analysis, said Sanchez.
"All those persons who have formally stated or through the
press that their mobile phones have been hacked will be asked to
hand in their phones to the investigation in order to carry out
a forensic analysis," said Sanchez.
It will also request telecommunications companies to hand
over the records of calls of the cellphones that have been
allegedly infected by the spyware. Those records are kept on
file for two years, according to Mexican law.
Those claiming to be targeted by the software included
Carmen Aristegui, a journalist who in 2014 helped reveal that
President Enrique Pena Nieto's wife had acquired a house from a
major government contractor, as well as Carlos Loret de Mola, a
journalist at leading television network Televisa.
Others included in the complaint were anti-corruption
activists and lawyers representing the families of 43 trainee
teachers who disappeared and were apparently massacred in 2014.
The disappearance of the 43 and the government's handling of
the investigation sparked international condemnation of law and
order in Mexico, creating a major headache for Pena Nieto.
Apart from concerns of government spying, Mexico was one of
the most dangerous countries for journalists in 2016. At least
six reporters have been killed this year.
On Monday, authorities confirmed the death of Mexican
journalist Salvador Adame, who was kidnapped last month in the
violent western state of Michoacan.
