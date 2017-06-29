(Corrects spelling of Munk School in fourth paragraph)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, June 29 Three senior opposition
officials in Mexico, including a party leader, were targeted
with spying software sold to governments to fight criminals and
terrorists, according to a report by researchers at the
University of Toronto.
The officials, who included conservative National Action
Party (PAN) head Ricardo Anaya, received text messages linked to
software known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group only
sells to governments, the report by Citizen Lab said.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked the attorney
general's office to investigate charges that the government
spied on private citizens, saying he wanted to get to the bottom
of the accusations that he called "false."
Last week, Citizen Lab, a group of researchers at the
University of Toronto's Munk School, identified 12 activists,
human-rights lawyers and journalists who had also seen attempts
to infect their phones with the powerful spyware.
John Scott-Railton, one of a group of researchers at Citizen
Lab who have spent five years tracking the use of such spyware
by governments against civilians, said Mexico's case was notable
for the number of targets and the intensity of efforts.
"What we have already provided, in our prior reporting, is
strong circumstantial evidence implicating the government of
Mexico," he said.
Anaya, PAN Senator Roberto Gil Zuarth and Fernando
Rodriguez, the PAN's communications secretary, received
infectious messages in June 2016, when lawmakers were discussing
anti-corruption legislation, the report said.
The PAN officials did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Pena Nieto's office said in a statement that it
"categorically refuses to allow any of its agencies to carry out
surveillance or intervention of communications" except for
fighting organized crime or national security threats, and only
with court authorization.
Mexico's government purchased about $80 million worth of
spyware from NSO Group, according to a report by the New York
Times last week.
The spying allegations have added to the problems facing
Pena Nieto, whose popularity has waned due to rising violence
and signs of widespread corruption.
Among the previous targets who Citizen Lab identified were
Carmen Aristegui, a journalist who in 2014 helped reveal that
Pena Nieto's wife had acquired a house from a major government
contractor, as well as lawyers representing the families of 43
students who disappeared and were apparently massacred in 2014.
At least nine of the people who were targeted filed charges
with authorities on June 19. On June 22, Pena Nieto promised a
thorough investigation and insisted that Mexico was a democracy
that tolerated critical voices.
The president's office said in its latest statement that any
new allegations would be added to the current investigation.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Frank Jack Daniel)