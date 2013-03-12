By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 12 Standard & Poor's revised up
its outlook for Mexico's sovereign debt on Tuesday, pointing to
good prospects for deep economic reforms in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
The upgrade in the outlook on Mexico's long-term foreign
currency credit rating, to positive from stable, means the
agency could upgrade Mexico from its current BBB rating within
the next 18 months, S&P said in a statement.
"The positive outlook reflects a greater than one-in-three
chance that the government will successfully advance policies to
further strengthen Mexico's fiscal room for maneuver and
medium-term growth prospects - two key rating constraints," said
Lisa Schineller, sovereign credit analyst at S&P.
Mexico is rated BBB by Fitch and one notch higher at Baa1 by
Moody's, which both have stable outlooks on the country. Mexico
has not had a ratings upgrade since 2007.
"Good news. It motivates us to keep working," Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray said via Twitter.
But S&P said the upgrade was not assured and reforms still
must pass a divided Congress.
"We believe that the administration's ability to capitalize
on its recent political momentum during its first 12 to 18
months will be crucial for the credit rating on Mexico,"
Schineller said.
Although a shift to make the budget less reliant on oil
revenue might prompt an upgrade, S&P said it could also revise
the outlook back to stable if changes fall short.
The ratings agency also boosted its longterm outlook for
Mexico's state owned oil-giant Pemex from stable to
positive, citing its upgrade of the sovereign's outlook. Pemex,
whose output has been on the decline since 2004, is also slated
for reform but few details have been provided.
Mexico's peso hit an 18-month high on Tuesday as investors
grew optimistic that structural reforms are gaining traction
after the government presented plans to allow more competition
in the telecommunications sector.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December,
has also promised changes to the country's tax system and its
state-run energy sector in a bid to attract more investment and
boost growth to 6 percent a year, about three times the average
of the past decade.
S&P said the ratings on Mexico reflect a cautious fiscal and
monetary policy track record, which have contributed to low
government deficits and inflation, while also bolstering the
economy's resiliency.
The fact that 35 percent of Mexico's total budget revenues
comes from the oil sector, which makes revenue vulnerable to
price fluctuations, is one factor constraining the rating and
keeping it at the low end of investment grade.
"The president and his team suggest that their reforms will
be far reaching, though details on the much-anticipated fiscal
and energy measures will only be tabled in the second half of
2013," S&P said.
Mexico has attracted investor attention over the last year
on optimism about the promised reforms and as the country's
economic growth has outpaced that of Brazil.
Investor sentiment was further bolstered by a cut in
benchmark borrowing rates on Friday to a record low of 4.0
percent from 4.5 percent. Rather than reducing the appeal of
domestic assets, the decision was seen by investors as boosting
Mexico's economic prospects.
Solid U.S. demand has supported Mexican factories amid
sluggish global growth, allowing the economy to notch 3.9
percent growth last year, although growth is seen easing to 3.5
percent this year.
The increased interest has seen Mexico absorb $160 billion
in new foreign investment in its financial markets in the last
three years, pushing stocks and bonds to record highs.
Foreign holdings of Mexican peso debt have surged six-fold
since 2008 to 1.6 trillion Mexican pesos ($128.55 billion), 37
percent of the total on issue.
The telecommunications reform would loosen the grip on the
telephone sector of the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, and
curb the top broadcaster, Televisa.
The move would force Slim and Emilio Azcarraga, who controls
Televisa, to sell assets and allow increased foreign ownership
of media and phone companies.