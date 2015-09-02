MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico will conduct an anti-dumping probe into steel wire rod from China, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Three companies operating in Mexico had asked the government to investigate, claiming that fast-rising imports, sold at lower prices than domestic-made steel, was hurting the local industry, according to a notice in the official gazette.

The companies that asked the government to examine possibly anti-competitive trade practices are ArcelorMittal Las Truchas , Deacero, and Ternium Mexico, the gazette said.

In recent months, Mexico has taken several steps to protect its struggling steel industry, including new import duties, anti-dumping quotas, and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.

