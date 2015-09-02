MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico will conduct an
anti-dumping probe into steel wire rod from China, the economy
ministry said on Wednesday.
Three companies operating in Mexico had asked the government
to investigate, claiming that fast-rising imports, sold at lower
prices than domestic-made steel, was hurting the local industry,
according to a notice in the official gazette.
The companies that asked the government to examine possibly
anti-competitive trade practices are ArcelorMittal Las Truchas
, Deacero, and Ternium Mexico, the gazette said.
In recent months, Mexico has taken several steps to protect
its struggling steel industry, including new import duties,
anti-dumping quotas, and enhancing customs controls to enforce
the quotas.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by W Simon)