MONTERREY, July 11 Mexico extended a tariff on
imports of steel carbon pipes from the United States on Monday
and announced a separate tax on ferromanganese from South Korea,
in moves to protect local production.
A resolution, published in the official gazette by the
Economy Ministry, extended a tax of 6.77 percent on pipe imports
manufactured by Berg Europipe Holding Corporation and a tax of
4.04 percent for imports made by Berg Steel Pipe Corporation.
It also extended a separate tax of 25.43 percent for imports
from all other U.S. steel companies.
The tariffs, which apply to steel pipes with straight
longitudinal seams, will be extended until May 2020.
Separately, the Economy Ministry announced a provisional tax
of 35.64 percent on imports of ferromanganese, a steel
deoxidizer, coming from South Korea, amid an investigation into
price discrimination.
The Mexican government will also enforce tariffs on Chinese
imports of cold-rolled steel sheets with boron greater than or
equal to 0.0008 percent.
