BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's benchmark stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, helped by expectations for positive quarterly earnings reports later this month.
The recently renamed S&P BMV/IPC index reached 50,314 points, up 0.5 percent in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Skeky Espejo; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: