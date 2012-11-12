BRIEF-Flotek Industries says Richard Walton appointed CFO
* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Trading in the Mexican stock exchange was suspended shortly after open on Monday due to technical problems, traders said.
"There are problems, nine brokerages cannot connect to the stock exchange (system)," said one trader.
Bourse officials were not immediatelyl available for comment. The IPC index of leading shares halted at 40,680.87, up a tad from Friday's close.
HELSINKI, Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage: