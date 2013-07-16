UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, as telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, and media behemoth Televisa weighed.
The IPC was down 1.05 percent at 39,895.14 points in morning trading.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results