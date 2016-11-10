BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 4 percent on Thursday, as Mexican assets continue their downward march in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory on Wednesday morning.
The IPC was down 4.01 percent at 45,502 points on Thursday afternoon. President-elect Trump vowed during his campaign to enact a series of measures that could hurt the Mexican economy. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: