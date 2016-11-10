MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 4 percent on Thursday, as Mexican assets continue their downward march in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory on Wednesday morning.

The IPC was down 4.01 percent at 45,502 points on Thursday afternoon. President-elect Trump vowed during his campaign to enact a series of measures that could hurt the Mexican economy. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)